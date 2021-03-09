Derby County news: Wayne Rooney reveals fresh timeline for international's return

Derby County will be looking to end a run of three games without a victory in the Championship tomorrow when they head to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

The Rams, who are currently six points clear of the relegation zone, suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Coventry City last weekend.

A first-half strike from Sky Blues striker Maxime Biamou proved to be enough to clinch victory for Mark Robins' side at St Andrew's.

Set to face a Barnsley outfit who have won seven consecutive matches in the second-tier, the Rams know that they could be in for a long evening if they fail to deliver the goods.

Whereas the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Matt Clarke are expected to feature for Derby against the Tykes, the fixture has arrived too soon for Tom Lawrence who is continuing to recover from an ankle injury that he suffered in December.

However, manager Wayne Rooney has now confirmed that the winger could potentially make his return to action against Brentford later this month.

Speaking to the local media (as quoted by Derby's official Twitter account) about Lawrence, Rooney said: "He's trained with the team for the first time in full today.

"If there's no reaction, he'll train the full week with the team, and hopefully, he could be involved for the Brentford game."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Lawrence struggled for consistency before picking up his injury last year, his return could help Derby in their battle for survival.

During his career, the winger has provided 33 assists and has netted 36 goals in the Championship and thus knows exactly what it takes to be a difference-maker at this level.

Providing that he is able to hit the ground running for the Rams when he eventually makes his return to first-team action, Lawrence may help lead his side to safety.

Given that the Rams have only managed to find the back of the net on 25 occasions this season, Rooney will be hoping that the Wales international's presence will go some way to solving this particular issue.

