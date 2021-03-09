Tottenham transfer news: Championship club line up move for Oliver Skipp

Norwich City are reportedly keen on bringing Oliver Skipp back to Carrow Road next season, Football Insider reports.

Skipp has been a fundamental part of the Norwich side that are currently ten points clear in the Championship, making 35 appearances this season.

According to the report, Norwich have made an attempt to resign the 20-year-old midfielder on loan. Indeed, the Canaries are keen for Skipp to continue next season for what might be the club’s instant return to the Premier League.

The youngster’s parent club Tottenham have reportedly yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Prior to his loan move to Norfolk, Jose Mourinho described him as a “future Spurs captain” and has previously labeled the academy graduate as “phenomenal”.

The young man is clearly held in high regard in North London and has had an impressive season whilst on loan. Sitting just in front of the defence, Skipp averages two tackles per game, as well as 1.1 interceptions for the Canaries.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Throughout his career, Mourinho has been constantly accused of not providing opportunities for young players.

However, it does make you question whether the manager has turned over a new leaf when it comes Skipp. Prior to his Championship loan move, Mourinho has spoken incredibly highly of the 20-year-old’s ability and how he’s the “future” of the club.

Furthermore, the three-time Premier League-winning manager has also stated how he “selfishly” wanted Skipp to stay at the club and never told him to go on loan.

This indicates that the young midfielder could potentially be part of Mourinho’s long-term plans at Tottenham. With money previously reported to have been tight ahead of this summer, focusing on internal solutions might be a better way to go, after all.

Perhaps next season, Skipp could get his chance amongst the Tottenham first-team.

