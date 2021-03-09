Alexandre Lacazette could potentially leave Arsenal this summer as his agent searches for his next club, calciomercato.com reports.

Since the summer of 2017, the French forward has gone on to make 120 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring just short of 50 goals.

However, his game time has been limited in recent months, and the frontman has played a full 90 minutes just once in his last seven outings.

And according to recent reports, his time in North London could be coming to an end.

The Italian outlet has stated that the Arsenal striker could depart this summer, one year from when his contract expires at the club.

Lacazette, who is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, has scored eleven goals this season but reportedly wants a new experience and is open to a move away from the Premier League.

Furthermore, his agent is currently searching for a new “ambitious team”. The striker. who has scored eleven goals this campaign, has been put forward to the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

In the case of the Arsenal forward, a move away from the Gunners could benefit both parties.

Towards the tail end of 2020, the Frenchman demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess, as he converted in four games on the bounce. However, the goals have dried up as of late.

Lacazette is being regularly rotated by Mikel Arteta, which suggests he's not a fundamental part of the manager's long-term plans for this Arsenal side.

A summer move could therefore help reinvigorate Lacazette's career with more consistent game-time elsewhere.

And from an Arsenal perspective, it would be wise to cash in on a striker whose contract is set to expire in summer 2022.

With Lacazette approaching his 30th birthday and potentially departing, this all provides Arteta with an opportunity to bring some young blood into the Emirates.

