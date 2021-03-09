Man Utd news: Edinson Cavani to demand answers amid transfer offer

When Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani late on in the summer edition of the transfer window, questions were naturally raised.

While one of Europe's elite strikers, the Uruguayan international had not played in months after sitting out Paris Saint-Germain's return to action after the initial coronavirus break and, at 34, doesn't represent much of a long-term option for the club.

Still, while it would be hard to put his impact on the same level as that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's when he arrived at a similar stage in his career, the veteran marksman has been a success.

So then, reports from The Sun may prove concerning.

They claim he, along with Eric Bailly, is demanding answers over his future at the club.

Cavani is understood to be keen on staying at Old Trafford next season but has not received any assurances that he would continue to play a part if United were to sign another striker.

Indeed, he's believed to have an offer from Boca Juniors and, though United are reportedly likely to enter talks with him, the player has become frustrated.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

United would be foolish to let Cavani go.

Clearly, he's not someone they will likely be able to rely on for years to come given his age but he has proven he can make an impact, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in twenty-five games this season.

Crucially, two of his strikes have directly resulted in United winning games, so he has certainly established himself as a difference-maker, even if the younger striking clan are more frequently involved.

To replace a man of his stature, who is still capable of performing at elite level, would surely cost millions of pounds when there are other areas that need strengthening, such as potentially buying a new goalkeeper.

