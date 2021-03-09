Steven Gerrard has taken to management like a duck to water.

In his third year in charge of Scottish giants Rangers, the Liverpool legend has dethroned Celtic and led the blue-half of Glasgow to their 55th Scottish Premiership title.

It's a quite astonishing achievement by Gerrard given Celtic had won the league the previous nine seasons and his success north of the border has seen him heavily linked with the Liverpool job.

The Reds are really struggling right now under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, losing their last six home games in the Premier League.

Given the club's current predicament, many have speculated as to whether Klopp will still be in the job next season.

We still don't know whether he will be for sure, but Gerrard has now responded to claims that fans want him to succeed Liverpool's iconic German manger in due course.

Gerrard told ITV News: “The Liverpool fans don’t want me as their manager. They want Jurgen Klopp. I wish you knew how much we love Jurgen Klopp.”

Well said, Stevie G.

During these tough times, it's easy to forget what Klopp has achieved during his time on Merseyside.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager transformed the club from top-four hopefuls to winners of both the Champions League and Premier League in the space of five years.

Yes, they will likely finish the 2020/21 season without both a trophy and Champions League football, but that shouldn't mean that Klopp has to leave in the summer.

If anyone can turn Liverpool back into world-beaters, it's the charismatic German and real fans of the club will certainly not turn their back on him just yet.

