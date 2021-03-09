Arsenal look set to renew their interest in Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia, Eurosport reports.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Norwich could make an instant return to the top-flight, and Buendia has been at the centre of all the action.

The Argentine midfielder has been vital to the Canaries' success this season with 21 goal involvements, as the Norfolk-based side sit ten points clear in the Championship.

Eurosport have recently reported that Buendia has attracted the interest of Premier League side Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was previously wanted by the Gunners in the most recent transfer window, however the Canaries informed the North London side that Buendia wasn’t available at any price.

This season, the midfielder has been a shining light in Daniel Farke’s side, which has earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.72 – the highest in the Championship.

Buendia’s scintillating form hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Arsenal plan to pursue the Argentinian for a second time during the summer and are expected to launch a bid.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Bearing in mind Arsenal are about to make their second attempt at purchasing Buendia, it's clear that the Argentine is a wanted man at the Emirates.

However, it's proven to be a difficult task for the Gunners to prise the Norwich man to North London, with the Canaries previously showing an unwillingness to let their star player go.

If they do manage to bring him to the Emirates this time around, Buendia would be a wise signing for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Willian and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have featured for Arsenal on the right-hand side in the Premier League this season, which shows it's been something of a problem position for Mikel Arteta.

Bunedia, meanwhile, has provided ten goals and eleven assists from that flank this term and although they've come in the Championship, at the age of 24 clearly he has the potential to further improve.

