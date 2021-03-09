Juventus vs FC Porto certainly wasn't lacking in the entertainment department.

The impetus was on the Old Lady from the very first second as they stared a third consecutive Champions League humiliation in the face after losing the first leg of their second-round clash.

And things couldn't have gotten off to a worse start for the home side as they conceded a penalty within the opening exchanges, allowing Sérgio Oliveira to score an away goal for the visitors.

Juventus vs FC Porto

As such, Juventus either needed two unanswered goals to force extra time or three to win the game within 90 minutes, which couldn't be ruled out with Cristiano Ronaldo in their starting XI.

However, it was Federico Chiesa who eventually made the breakthrough for Juventus after the break, levelling the scores on the night and clearly piling the pressure on their Portuguese rivals.

That's because Porto found themselves in deep bother shortly afterwards when Medhi Taremi picked up one of the silliest red cards we've ever seen in the Champions League.

Heartbreaking dismissal for Taremi

The Iranian striker was sent for an early bath when he thumped the ball away after the referee's whistle, prompting the official to award the Porto forward his second yellow card of the night.

It was the type of incident you'd expect to see in a Sunday League game, not the highest level of European football, so Taremi must have been feeling silly and gutted in equal measure.

But don't just take our word for it because you can be the judge by checking out Taremi's lapse in concentration down below:

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. If ever there's time to avoid anything silly like that it's one of the biggest Champions League games of your career.

Robin van Persie-esque

However, for any Arsenal fans out there, the nature of Taremi's red card might actually feel close to home because it strikes an eerie resemblance to Robin van Persie's dismissal at Barcelona.

Gooners around the world are still justifiably angry that they were reduced to ten men at Camp Nou during the 2010/11 season when Van Persie, well, simply couldn't hear the referee's whistle.

Whether or not that was the case with Taremi remains to be seen, but thumping the ball away like that when you're already on a yellow card was always asking for trouble. What was he thinking?

News Now - Sport News