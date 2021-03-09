Erling Braut Haaland was born to score goals.

The Norwegian starlet has been whacking the ball into the back of the net at an outrageous rate over the past two years or so and he delivered once again for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Edin Terzic's side will be in the Champions League quarter-final draw after drawing 2-2 with Sevilla at home to secure a 5-4 aggregate win.

Haaland predictably scored the opening goal of the game, the Norwegian tapping home from Marco Reus' cross to put Dortmund in the driving seat.

After the half-time break, the 20-year-old all but ended Sevilla's hopes of progressing to the final eight by scoring for the second time.

It came in rather bizarre circumstances, though. Haaland initially thought he had scored with a brilliant solo effort, only to see the goal ruled out by VAR.

A penalty was then awarded instead for a foul by Jules Kounde, but Haaland missed his effort from the penalty spot.

However, Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was adjudged to have been off his line and a re-take was ordered, which the Norwegian duly fired into the back of the net.

That strike was Haaland's 20th Champions League goal in just his 14th appearance and he's the fastest player in history to reach that milestone, beating Harry Kane's previous record of 24 games.

Haaland was clearly happy with his latest achievement, because he celebrated his second goal against Sevilla in a rather provocative manner.

The Dortmund striker ran towards Bono and screamed in his face, actions which nearly resulted in a brawl between the players.

Videos

He genuinely shouted "unlucky" in the Sevilla 'keeper's face...

Haaland was booked for his celebration, which is totally understandable.

But while the youngster's antics after his second goal were a little over the top, there's absolutely no denying that the Norwegian is a Ballon d'Or winner in the making.

On top of becoming the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Champions League, Opta have revealed that he's also the youngest to score in six consecutive games in Europe's top-tier competition.

What. A. Player.

