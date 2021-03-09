Juventus are out of the 2020/21 Champions League.

The Italian champions may have beaten FC Porto 3-2 in Turin on Tuesday evening, but a 4-4 draw on aggregate saw them eliminated on away goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of winning Europe's biggest prize with a third different club are over for now and the Portuguese superstar will be eager to forget the game as quickly as possible.

The 36-year-old was far from his mercurial best throughout the match and his only real contribution was a deft touch that setup Federico Chiesa to make it 1-1 on the night.

Aside from that, Ronaldo was pretty darn woeful on Juve's home patch and he unfortunately played a key role in Porto's second goal, which proved to be decisive.

Sergio Oliveria's free-kick from around 30 yards somehow found its way past Wojciech Szczęsny and on first glance, it looked as if the Polish goalkeeper had made a huge mistake.

But after watching a replay, it became obvious that Ronaldo was the guilty culprit, as the global icon turned his back on the ball and allowed Oliveira's shot to go through his legs.

Szczęsny was therefore unsighted and didn't stand a chance of saving the pea-roller from the Porto midfielder.

You can take a look at Ronaldo's 'dummy' in the videos below.

Oh dear, Cristiano...

Instead of masterminding a Champions League comeback, the competition's record goalscorer played a pivotal role in his own team's elimination.

There's no excusing his attempt to defend Oliveira's free-kick and Juve fans have every right to be annoyed at the club's record signing for a short period.

However, they must also remember that Ronaldo has been sensational 95% of the time in the famous black and white striped jersey, scoring goals for fun in all competitions.

He made a big mistake against Porto, but the sheer number of times he's bailed Juve out of trouble since his arrival in 2018 means it's an error that shouldn't tarnish his legacy at the club.

