FC Porto are through to the Champions League quarter-finals following Tuesday’s remarkable last-16 second-leg clash against Juventus.

The Portuguese outfit lost 3-2 on the night but advanced to the next round on away goals thanks to Sergio Oliveira’s dramatic long-range free-kick.

Oliveira had opened the scoring in Turin from the penalty spot in the 19th minute but two second-half goals from Federico Chiesa forced extra-time.

Porto were down to 10 men by this point after Mehdi Taremi was dismissed for two quick-fire yellow cards early in the second half.

But Sergio Conceicao’s team scored a priceless second away goal when Oliveira’s free-kick went through a dismal Juventus wall before beating ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve then had five minutes to score two goals and managed to pull one back through Adrien Rabiot but were unable to find a second.

Marko Grujic goes full Sergio Busquets

During the tense final minutes, Porto substitute Marko Grujic won his team a free-kick and milked the moment by going full Sergio Busquets vs Inter.

Remember when Barcelona midfielder Busquets famously had a cheeky look while rolling around on the ground? Well, Grujic did the same thing. Watch the incident here…

You have to admire the s**thousery, in a way.

As well as the infamous Busquets incident, this also reminded football fans of the time former Chelsea defender David Luiz sneakily smiled on the ground while pretending to be injured against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The theatrics of Grujic, who is on loan at Porto from Liverpool, shaved a valuable minute off the clock for the visitors.

Grujic and his teammates were then celebrating minutes later when referee Bjorn Kuipers blew the full-time whistle.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News