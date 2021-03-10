Rangers are on cloud nine right now.

After almost a decade of Celtic dominance in the Scottish Premiership, the legendary Ibrox club returned to the throne in their third season with Steven Gerrard in the dugout.

Their 55th Scottish league title was wrapped up at the weekend when Celtic failed to beat Dundee United, sparking dramatic celebrations across Glasgow.

Rangers making history

However, through all the Gerrard belly slides and blue-coloured flares, Rangers' league title wasn't just a declaration of their return to the summit but also an added nugget for the history books.

That's because Rangers now boast an astonishing 116 major honours since their 1872 inception, raising them to the revered status as the second-most decorated club in football history.

Well, that's according to data collected by the Daily Star who sought to outline the most successful clubs the beautiful game has ever seen as Rangers close in on undisputed status.

Most successful football clubs ever

In fact, there's even reason to think that Rangers could climb the footballing summit while Gerrard is still in the technical area because they're only three trophies away from overthrowing the top dogs.

But who are said number ones? Well, you can find out by checking the Star's full list down below for the 30 most decorated football clubs in history:

30. Club Atletico Independiente (Argentina) - 43 trophies

29. Fenerbahce (Turkey) - 43 trophies

28. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) - 46 trophies

27. River Plate (Argentina) - 48 trophies

26. CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) - 48 trophies

25. AC Milan (Italy) - 48 trophies

24. Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland) - 49 trophies

23. Zamalek (Egypt) - 52 trophies

22. Deportivo Colo-Colo (Chile) - 53 trophies

21. Club Olimpia (Paraguay) - 54 trophies

20. Boca Juniors (Argentina) - 56 trophies

19. FCSB (Romania) - 58 trophies

18. Anderlecht (Belgium) - 60 trophies

17. Liverpool (England) - 60 trophies

16. Galatasaray (Turkey) - 61 trophies

15. Juventus (Italy) - 66 trophies

14. Manchester United (England) - 66 trophies

13. Ajax (Netherlands) - 70 trophies

12. Porto (Portugal) - 76 trophies

11. Olympiacos (Greece) - 77 trophies

10. Bayern Munich (Germany) - 78 trophies

9. Al-Faisaly (Jordan) - 79 trophies

8. Benfica (Portugal) - 83 trophies

7. Barcelona (Spain) - 91 trophies

6. Real Madrid (Spain) - 93 trophies

5. Atletico Penarol (Uruguay) - 108 trophies

4. Celtic (Scotland) - 111 trophies

3. Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay) - 115 trophies

2. Rangers (Scotland) - 116 trophies

1. Al Ahly (Egypt) - 118 trophies

Rangers close to dominance

If you're familiar with lists of the most successful clubs in football, whether that be across the 21st century or all time, then you'll know that Egyptian giants Al Ahly are pretty impossible to beat.

Now, it goes without saying that clubs in less competitive divisions have a distinct advantage because Egypt's next-most successful outfit, Zamalek, finished 60 honours off the pace.

And it can't be underplayed just how much the Glasgow giants have dominated Scottish football with their 55 and 51 league titles respectively finishing lightyears clear of Aderbeen's four in third place.

Nevertheless, credit to Manchester United for coming out on top as far as English football is concerned, while Real narrowly hold the bragging rights over Barcelona with two extra gongs.

And make no mistake that Rangers' title celebrations at the weekend could have major, historical ramifications because Gerrard might well be topping sporting history, as well as Scotland, very soon.

