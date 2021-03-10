Peyton Royce has caught the attention of the WWE Universe just weeks ahead of WrestleMania by demanding a shot at Asuka and the RAW Women's Championship.

During an impassioned appearance on RAW Talk, the Australian set her sights on 'The Empress of Tomorrow' and vowed that her potential will be wasted no longer.

Check out her brilliant promo in full below:

Royce's words will no doubt resonate with plenty of people, as she spoke about refusing to sit back and watch others succeed, ruing how she's been overlooked during her career.

"I’m about to set one thing straight once and for all. I have been quiet, but closed mouths don’t get paid. I’m not here to hide my talents," the RAW star began.

"In fact, my talents are hiding behind the opinions of others, but why not just let me go? Just let me go and see what happens?

"Asuka is injured and that sucks for her, but when a talent goes down, a spot opens up and that spot is massive. So why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old?"

"I packed up my life, moved across the world with not a lot of a support system to chase this dream. For what?

"To get stuck in the locker room and watch them do what I do better than 98 percent of them? and that two percent, I sure can give them a run for their money."

It was at this point that Royce became visibly emotional, suggesting that she's been overlooked by WWE for most of her career, before demanding that shot at Asuka.

"It actually hurts when you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are, striving for what you deserve. My potential haunts me.

"When you’re striving for something you really feel you deserve. This is where I’m meant to be. My patience has been running thin for quite some time. So stop wasting my time and give me Asuka."

Just weeks ahead of WrestleMania, Royce has thrown down a challenge to the RAW Women's Champ.

It's one that will be incredibly hard for Asuka to ignore too, given how the overlooked star has been received by the WWE Universe this week.

