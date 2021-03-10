Erling Haaland further enhanced his burgeoning reputation with another brilliant performance for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old striker scored both of Dortmund’s goals in a 2-2 draw against Sevilla. These goals earned the German club a 5-4 aggregate victory and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland broke the deadlock with a close-range finish in the 35th minute before doubling his tally from the penalty spot early in the second half.

In a bizarre five-minute period, the Norway international had a goal disallowed and was ordered to take a penalty instead.

Haaland’s penalty was saved by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou - also known simply as ‘Bono’ - but the youngster was handed the chance to immediately make amends when the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken.

Haaland made no mistake the second time around but was then chased by Sevilla’s players after giving Bono some stick.

After collecting the Man of the Match award, Haaland provided further information about what happened.

The prolific young striker accused Bono of “cheating” and said it felt particularly sweet to convert the penalty past the Sevilla ‘keeper after being mocked for the initial miss.

“He was too far [off his line],” he said. “If he stood on his line, I would have scored that one - and that’s what happened on the second one.

“I missed and then he cheated. Then I took it again and scored when he didn’t cheat.

“When he was screaming in my face after the first one, I was thinking ‘it will be even better to score another goal’ - and that’s what happened, so it was nice.”

Asked what he said to the goalkeeper, Haaland added: “I don’t want to say. I don’t know what it means but I said what he said after I missed the first one. Maybe it’s karma in this world.”

It has been speculated that Haaland shouted “unlucky!” at Bono after scoring the penalty.

In any case, it was Haaland and his Dortmund teammates who had the last laugh.

They now find themselves in the hat for the Champions League quarter-final draw, which takes place on March 19.

