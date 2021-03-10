Randy Orton and Soulja Boy continued their war of words on Twitter following Monday Night RAW this week.

Seven days ago, the pair clashed on social media when the American rapper suggested wrestling was fake.

Their interaction initially fizzled out after Orton suggested Soulja Boy should 'back up' his chat in the ring, seemingly challenging him to a fight.

But that's far from the end of the story because on Tuesday morning, 'The Viper' re-ignited their social media war.

Quote-tweeting graphic images of WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus showing off their wounds from RAW, Orton wrote:

"Fake. Right @souljaboy? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks?"

With 'The Legend Killer' firing another personal shot at Soulja Boy, it didn't take the rapper long to respond and he doubled down on calling wrestling fake.

"Yeah that s*** is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool.

"Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh?"

Soulja Boy then went on to compare his net worth with Orton and suggested he doesn't want to argue with 'a man that wears leather thongs'.

As of writing, Orton hasn't replied to either of Soulja Boy's latest shots, but it seems like the rapper is happy for a fight to be set up.

This probably isn't the celebrity match WWE had in mind for WrestleMania 37, but it might be the one they get...

We'll have to wait and see how this social media war unfolds, but with Orton's history on Twitter, this seems far from over.

