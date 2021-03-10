Conor McGregor is slowly recovering from his Fight Island humbling at the hands of Dustin Poirier in January.

The Notorious fell to a shock defeat after the American executed a cunning game plan to perfection by eliminating Conor's famed movement with a raft of vicious calf kicks.

Conor's leg would ultimately 'collapse' leaving him almost defenceless as Poirier pounced.

A flurry of brutal punches downed McGregor before the referee intervened to halt the match.

Now, all roads seem to lead to a potential trilogy fight, with the Irish superstar desperate to right the wrongs of his Abu Dhabi debacle.

Speaking on the aforementioned trilogy, McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, explained that all their efforts are being funnelled into finding a way to counter the calf kicks that Poirier employed so well.

"We want to get that one back," said Kavanagh, referring to the fight in Abu Dhabi.

"We've got to figure out these friggin' calf kicks. How to use them and to defend them. We're pretty confident we have that sorted out now."

"I think he [Conor] looked excellent everywhere else. So give us a rematch and we have this. We have the rematch, I feel."

In truth, Conor did look good in other parts. He was in the best shape of his life and more than confident of brushing Poirier aside.

However, a massive and fatal oversight with regards to his stance lead to his downfall and we can only hope that he learnt his lesson.

McGregor himself is looking forward to having another go at Poirier at some point in the not-so-distant future, recently writing on Instagram:

"One a piece now with a trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting!

“Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be.

“This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!”

Should he give Poirier the respect he deserves this time around, then we are in for a top quality bout.

