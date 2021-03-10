Erling Haaland continued on his perpetual path towards global domination on Tuesday night during Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Signal Iduna Park.

The Champions League is regarded as the most prestigious knockout tournament in world football, but to Haaland this supreme platform is merely his playground.

The Norwegian notched yet another brace on the European stage last night to score his fourth consecutive double in this competition, which took his career tally to 20 goals.

That's a stunning return for a player who is still just 20 years old, and the fact he's reached that landmark in 14 games attests to the significance of what's unfolding in front of our very eyes.

Haaland is now the quickest player to reach the 20-goal mark in Champions League history, eclipsing Harry Kane's previous record (24 games) by some distance.

There are some records in football that look destined to remain in tact for decades, and Haaland's phenomenal race to 20 goals firmly belongs in that category.

Exactly how sustainable this unprecedented goal scoring return is remains to be seen.

If he can continue in this current vein of form, then there's little doubt that he could achieve status on par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the statistics say he could even transcend beyond that onto a demi-god platform of his own.

On current form, the former Red Bull Salzburg assassin has the best goals-per-game ratio in the history of both the Champions League and the European Cup - and by a considerable distance.

According to data provided by Nick Harris on Twitter, Haaland is currently notching at an incredible rate of 1.43 goals per game.

To put that into context, that's almost double the ratio at which Ronaldo (0.76) and Messi (0.8) have managed in their storied careers.

West Germany legend Gerd Muller takes second place on the list with a return of 0.97, while Ferenc Puskas scoops bronze with his return of 0.88.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, doesn't even breach the top ten having scored at a rate of 0.59 times in his 41 Champions League outings.

The disparity between Mbappe and Haaland certainly won't be wasted on either player as their fascinating new rivalry begins to take shape.

Here's the list of the best goals per game ratios in the history of Europe's elite knockout competition.

