Manchester United still believe that Eric Bailly could be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence, meaning that they may not buy a central defender this summer, according to Eurosport.

The team have conceded 32 goals in their 28 league matches so far this season, leading to rumours of a swoop for a central defender in the summer. Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the 22-year-old having impressed in La Liga this season.

However, it appears that United remain optimistic that they will not have to delve into the transfer market for a central defender.

The club reportedly hope Bailly can still prove to be the ideal balancing act alongside Maguire - who reportedly takes home just shy of £190k per week - if he can maintain his fitness and find his best form.

Should Bailly come good, this could save the club millions in transfer fees and wages, allowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to focus on strengthening other areas of the side instead.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Bailly is a talented individual, who turns 27 next month, and ought to be entering his prime.

The Ivorian has made 13 starts in all competitions this term, helping the side to nine clean sheets in those games, suggesting that he could be an ideal partner for Maguire moving forwards.

Unfortunately, there is one glaring problem - injuries. He has missed 13 matches due to a muscle issue and various knocks this season. This has become a common trend during his time at the Red Devils, as Bailly also failed to feature for significant periods in the 2017/18 and 2019/20 campaigns thanks to ankle and knee problems, respectively.

When he does play, he tends to do very little wrong. But right now, he cannot be relied upon to stay fit and perform every week.

United have moved into second place this season, and are likely to have ambitions of winning the Premier League next year. If they are to reach that goal, they need to bring in a new defender in the summer, as Bailly simply cannot seem to shake off his lingering fitness concerns.

