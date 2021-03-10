Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon had two interactions on Monday's episode of RAW, both of which were long-winded and may have left some viewers confused.

Their first altercation came when Strowman demanded McMahon apologise to him in the ring. Shane-O Mac walked to the squared-circle, entered, then came face to face with The Monster Among Men, before swiftly apologising and leaving the ring.

This led to Strowman questioning if this apology was the only thing McMahon had to say.

Later on the show, the pair were both back in the squared-circle, this time Shane-O Mac added to his one word interaction previously, eventually telling The Monster Among Men, once he left the ring again due to “mic issues”, that Strowman is a “big man with a little brain.”

The confusing second segment ended with McMahon at the top of the entrance ramp, indicating he’d never directly call The Monster Among Men “stupid”. However, he then finished by saying “B, B, B, B, B, Braun” - this led to Strowman chasing Shane-O Mac down the ramp and through the backstage area.

The pursuit ended when it appeared that McMahon got into a white car and left the arena, stopping The Monster Among Men from catching him. However, this was not the case, as Shane-O Mac was still in the ThunderDome.

According to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alverez, the angle was meant to see McMahon turn heel and Strowman a babyface. He said:

“Although the Shane McMahon – Braun Strowman stuff tonight was like at the highest level. This was just…the mentality is they’re trying to find a way for Shane McMahon to be the heel so the idea is he’s just going to be this d*** making fun of the dumb guy.”

It was noted by Alverez that The Monster Among Men is meant to be a heel, as a result, he asked Meltzer is Shane-O Mac is definitely meant to be the bad guy in this feud?

“100 percent, that’s why he [McMahon] was being a d***.” Meltzer replied.

Do you think WWE did this "heel turn" justice in the way it was portrayed? Or do you think they could've done it in a better way?

News Now - Sport News