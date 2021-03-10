Paris Saint-Germain fans have enacted a slice of revenge on Barcelona ahead of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The two European heavyweights went head to head at the Camp Nou three weeks ago and it was Mauricio Pochettino's side who emerged with a comprehensive 4-1 advantage.

Ahead of the clash in Catalonia, it was reported that Barcelona fans had set off fireworks outside of PSG's hotel during the middle of the night.

The supporters' attempts to unsettle the visiting side clearly didn't have the desired effect as Kylian Mbappe ran riot and scored a sensational hat-trick to put PSG in cruise control at the halfway stage of the tie.

But the PSG fans certainly aren't resting on their laurels despite the size of their lead.

Les Parisiens faithful were out on the streets of Paris last night with the intention of unsettling the visiting camp from Barcelona.

Indeed, fans set off fireworks outside of their city centre hotel at 4am and the display was caught on camera by a disgruntled Parisian.

French football journalist Robin Bairner confirmed on Twitter that the fireworks were indeed being set off by PSG fans in response to the events in Spain ahead of the first-leg.

The scenes from Paris just go to show that, even in the absence of fans in stadia, the pursuit of off-field advantages continues.

Barca's attempts to unsettle the PSG players three weeks ago were resoundingly unsuccessful and, if anything, gave the opposition an extra layer of motivation.

It will be intriguing to see if the side subjected to the middle-of-the-night disturbance are the victors once again tonight.

