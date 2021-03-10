The Road to WrestleMania 37 continued on RAW this week.

With The Miz being handed a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the world title, there was a real chance for him to completely shift the landscape of WWE just weeks before 'The Show of Shows'.

But incredibly, that bout wasn't even the main event. Instead, a PPV-worthy clash between Randy Orton and AJ Styles closed an action-packed show this week.

Check out the top 10 moments from RAW below:

Yep, it's fair to say things are heating up as we approach WrestleMania 37.

The best of the action

Once again, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus went to war on RAW and even a No Disqualification Match couldn't settle their beef this week.

After knocking seven bells out of each other both in and out of the ring, their match was declared a no-contest when both men slammed into one-another with steel steps.

We can bet this isn't over, and that Sheamus and McIntyre will be back for more next week.

Meanwhile, The Miz did indeed get his rematch for the WWE Championship - but it didn't go as planned.

Bobby Lashley made light work of 'The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE' and successfully defended his belt.

The All Mighty will almost certainly be carrying the title into WrestleMania 37, but it's not yet known who will be standing across the ring from him in April...

As expected, the most exciting moment on this week's RAW came when Alexa Bliss crashed the main event between Orton and Styles.

Lighting a match, she set the ring posts on fire before The Viper started spewing up black liquid once again - opening the door for The Phenomenal One to pick up the win.

With Alexa continuing to taunt Orton every week, surely it's only a matter of time until things come to a violent climax?

Tune into BT Sport every week as The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues on SmackDown and RAW.

News Now - Sport News