Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired his teams to glory on so many occasions throughout his illustrious career.

So it was a shock on Tuesday night when the Portuguese legend contributed towards Juventus’s Champions League exit at the hands of FC Porto.

Ronaldo did not have a good game by his remarkably high standards and has been heavily criticised for turning his back on Sergio Oliveira’s dramatic late free-kick.

The 36-year-old turned his back and raised his leg rather than standing still and allowing the ball to hit him.

Oliveira’s shot subsequently went through Ronaldo’s legs and beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve then had five minutes left of extra-time to score two goals in order to avoid elimination. They scored one through Adrien Rabiot but were unable to find a second.

Jamie Carragher blasts Juve's wall

Speaking after the game, Jamie Carragher was absolutely scathing of Juve’s flimsy wall, comparing it to the type of wall you’d expect to see children produce.

“That is possibly one of the worst walls you will ever see in your life, and I’m talking kids’ football,” Carragher said on CBS Sports. “That is *absolutely* shocking.

“Sometimes you’ll see young children jump out the way. They actually turn their back as he’s hitting the ball.

“Look at that wall now, [Oliveira] hasn’t even hit the ball. You’ve got Ronaldo not even looking at the ball; you’ve got Cuadrado behind the wall - it looks like he’s going with a runner.

“This is what you see when you first play football as a child and you think the ball’s going to hit you. As the ball comes through the wall, everyone is trying to get out there way. They actually look like they’re trying to get out the way - and they basically are.”

The slow-motion footage makes the wall look even worse (watch it here)...

Absolutely woeful from Ronaldo and his teammates. They’ll be kicking themselves for allowing that goal to go in.

Carragher and Micah Richards then had a heated debate over whether Szczesny was also guilty of an error.

Richards argued the Juventus goalkeeper should have done a lot better, but Carragher disagreed. The Liverpool legend felt the wall was solely to blame for the goal which ultimately took Porto through to the quarter-finals.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez agreed that the wall was ultimately to blame.

“I know what Micah’s saying about the position of the goalkeeper but that shouldn’t come into play unless the ball beats the wall. The wall is not beaten by a bit of skill or quality, this is a big mistake by the wall.

“That wall was a disgrace, in terms of understanding what you have to do in the wall. The wall let [Szczesny] down completely.”

