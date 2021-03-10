WWE released its WrestleMania 37 promotional graphic this week with some huge names on it. The image has seven superstars alongside the logo for this year's Show of Shows.

The seven individuals on the graphic are Damian Priest, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Hall of Famer Edge, Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

It's interesting to note that the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock aren't being advertised - with the focus mainly being on full time superstars.

The promotional image was tweeted alongside the news that WresleMania 37 tickets will be going on sale next Tuesday.

It is already confirmed that both Edge and Belair will be in a championship match on the card, with both superstars winning this year's Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Edge chose to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a match at 'Mania, spearing The Head of The Table at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Whether or not he will face Reigns is still yet to be seen, as The Tribal Chief will defend his title against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane on March 21 - the winner of that match will then meet The Rated-R Superstar at The Show of Shows.

Belair will also challenge for the top women's prize on the Blue Brand, The EST of WWE chose to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 - a match that could potentially steal the show.

The inclusion of Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will ask questions to some fans, with neither of them having a confirmed match at this year's 'Mania as of writing. However, it is rumoured that all three individuals will be on the PPV card for either night one or two.

Flair in recent weeks has expressed her desire to face RAW Women's Champion Asuka at the event, while Priest is currently aligned with Bad Bunny in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison - McIntyre is being hotly tipped to be Bobby Lashley's opponent at The Show of Shows.

WWE's biggest PPV of the year will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11.

