Eddie Hearn is one of the biggest names in the boxing world.

The British promoter has built a global business around the sport and is largely responsible for it's global appeal in the modern day.

He is the mind behind some of the biggest boxing events ever staged as he constantly looks for new ways to push the boundaries of what has already been done.

He has twice filled England's Wembley stadium for boxing matches, a feat no one had ever dreamed of before Hearn stepped up and gave it a go.

His client list is long and star studded, with the jewell in his crown being heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua's mega-bout with Wladimir Klitschko drew a crowd of 80,000 raucous fans to Wembley but Hearn wants to go even bigger in future.

As plans come together for what promises to be a monumental bout with Tyson Fury, Hearn is playing his cards close to his chest.

While it might be frustrating for fans right now, Hearn is a shrewd businessman and you can be sure he has his reasons for playing it coy in the upcoming fight.

He has learnt valuable lessons throughout the years of running a business that transcends the Atlantic ocean.

Running a company on both sides of the world is no small feat, and speaking in a recent episode of The High Performance Podcast, Hearn outlined that he surrounds himself with a team he can trust.

When quizzed by host Jake Humphrey on his three 'non-negotiable qualities' that he looks for in employees and clients, Hearn kept it quite simple.

"Good energy, hard work, and smile. I hate being around miserable people. You need good energy. Again, throwing his name into the hat, Anthony Joshua. I sit down for five minutes with him and I feel on top of the world.



"Being around good energy is so important. If, you're around misery, this goes back to social media, come off it.

"You don't want to be around bad energy. Misery, moaning, negativity. How can you possibly come through that if you're feeling a little bit frail?"

