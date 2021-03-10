Juventus were dumped out of the Champions League by Porto on Tuesday evening in dramatic circumstances.

The last-16 clash was one of the most pulsating ties of this season's competition thus far, with the Portuguese visitors triumphing after extra time despite playing with ten men from the 54th minute onwards.

Sergio Oliveira's long-range free-kick in the 115th minute proved to be decisive as Porto qualified on away goals despite losing 3-2 on the night.

While Oliveira's strike was certainly a fine slice of technical prowess from distance, it's a goal that never should have troubled Wojciech Szczesny.

The Juventus wall, which included Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot and Alvaro Morata, showcased an alarming lack of bottle and turned their back on the effort in a manner that would induce fury from a Sunday league manager.

It was a truly criminal moment from a serial trophy winning side and one that Fabio Capello described as "unforgivable" while speaking to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia).

“That was an unforgivable error.

“In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball.

"They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable.”

We're sure Andrea Pirlo shares Capello's frustration.

The game continues to develop from a tactical and physical perspective, but the willingness to put your body on the line for a cause is a trait that is destined to stand the test of time - Porto's triumph over Juventus was a prime example of that.

But that wasn't the only thing that frustrated the former England manager.

Capello was also left reeling after Juventus' senior players swerved the opportunity to speak to the press after the game.

Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa were the three players who spoke to Sky Sports Italia, and the absence of the senior figureheads seemed to irk Capello.

“You see only the youngest players actually stepped in and showed their face during the tough moments. In this team, there are some veterans who turn up when they win to take the credit, then are nowhere to be seen when they lose.”

While the 74-year-old didn't name any individuals, we can assume there's a good chance he was alluding to the two oldest players in Juve's starting XI last night, namely Leonardo Bonucci, 33, and Ronaldo, 36.

