Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, with his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel.

Upon the 22-year-old’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, it took nearly nine months for Pulisic to establish himself as a consistent first-team starter under Frank Lampard.

Following Project Restart, the American exploded into an impressive run of form which saw Chelsea make the top four and reach the FA Cup final.

However, it’s been a different story since a major change at Stamford Bridge - the American has failed to start a Premier League game since the club sacked Lampard and replaced him with Tuchel.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, a summer exit could be on the cards as Pulisic may be unwilling to prove his worth yet again. Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all rumoured to be keeping an eye on the winger.

Pulisic, who is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt, featured briefly in Chelsea’s recent 2-0 victory over Everton. The Blues boss admitted following the game that his short cameo was “unfair” and told reporters that he needs to be patient.

Regardless, since Tuchel’s entrance at Chelsea, the 34-cap international has played just 133 minutes of football in the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

When you nostalgically think back to Project Restart and the greatly anticipated return of football, Pulisic’s performances for Chelsea will spring to mind.

Lampard told Sky Sports that the American had returned with a real desire and an added sharpness to his game. The 22-year-old developed into Chelsea’s go-to man towards the tail end of the season, as he recorded six goal involvements across ten games.

However, Pulisic was stretchered off in Chelsea’s last game of the 2019/20 season, suffering a hamstring injury in the Blues’ FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

That caused the winger to miss the start of this season and he only managed to regain his place in the starting XI in mid-December.

Prior to his dismissal, Lampard claimed to the media that Pulisic had an “incredible gift” when it came to arriving late in the six-yard box and scoring goals. Tuchel, however, doesn't seem too interested in taking advantage of that.

Although Pulisic has undeniable ability, his injury history is something for Liverpool and United to bear in mind. During his two years with the Blues, he has already missed 27 games through injury.

Considering the likely cost it would take to convince Chelsea to sell to a direct rival, neither club should just jump at the opportunity to sign the American purely based on his lack of game time.

