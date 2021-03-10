Crystal Palace are interested in signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, the Daily Express reports.

It could be a very interesting transfer window for the Eagles. Roy Hodgson’s future at the South London helm is in doubt and there could reportedly be additions ahead of the 2020/21 season.

According to the Daily Express, one player who Palace are looking to bring to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis is Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher. The 21-year-old would reportedly be available for just £9m.

This season, Gallagher has been on loan at West Brom and impressed for Sam Allardyce’s side.

The former Charlton and Swansea loanee has been a key part of the Baggies' squad this campaign, featuring across 22 games. He has chipped in with four goal contributions and has provided an abundance of energy in the West Brom midfield.

Palace’s current options in the middle of the park include Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur and James McCarthy, who are all in and around the 30 bracket.

It may be time for Hodgson's side to bolster their ranks by adding an element of youth to the heart of their midfield.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Taking into consideration that a player of Gallagher’s current quality, potential and age might be available for £9m, you could argue that Christmas has come early for Palace.

At a fairly young age, the Chelsea academy graduate has 71 senior appearances under his belt and was quite the success in his previous loan moves prior to West Brom.

In his most recent spell at Charlton, the midfielder recorded eight goal involvements across 26 appearances, which earned him a WhoScored average rating of 6.93.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

And based upon his playing style, comparisons have been made with Chelsea’s all-time leading goal-scorer Frank Lampard.

“It isn’t going to help the boy to have so much praise and I’m not a big fan of making comparisons (with Lampard), but you can’t help but notice it,” former Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Bilic also praised the Chelsea loanee after his West Brom debut against Burnley. He said: "Very brave, good skill, great legs, extremely front footed and reliable and responsible. He impressed me a lot, he should be very proud with his debut."

With Gallagher clearly possessing outstanding potential, it would be a no-brainer for Palace to purchase the midfielder at such a cheap price.

News Now - Sport News