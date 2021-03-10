Manchester United have announced the appointment of a new Director of Football as well as a Technical Director.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will take on the role of Technical Director, while John Murtough, who has been with the club since 2014, has been appointed as the Director of Football.

The Red Devils faithful have been calling for the appointment of a Director of Football in recent years and the news is likely to be greeted with delight amongst the wider fanbase.

Ed Woodward's ability to steer United in the right direction has been heavily questioned during a period of stagnation for one of the world's most gargantuan footballing intuitions.

The general consensus has been that United are overdue a reshuffle in the boardroom and the double appointment of Fletcher and Murtough should ease some concerns regarding the strength of the leadership at Old Trafford.

In an official statement on the club's website, United have made it clear that Murtough and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be working closely with one another moving forward.

"As Football Director, John will work day-to-day with Ole to align recruitment and other strategies and to ensure that the first team has the best-in-class operational support it needs to succeed.

"Ole will continue his role in the recruitment process, supported by extensive scouting and data analytics functions that will continue to report to John."

Murtough has previously worked as the Premier League's head of elite performance and brings 23 years of experience into the role at United.

And Murtough spoken of his delight and pride following the appointment on Wednesday.

“This is such an exciting time for everyone at Manchester United with the first team, Academy and Women’s team all performing strongly, and plenty of development still to come.

"It’s a privilege to be part of that process, and an honour to lead Manchester United’s football department, working alongside Ole, Casey and so many other truly outstanding staff all dedicated to delivering success to this club.”

