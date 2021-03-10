Anthony Joshua is hard at work as he prepares for a monumental bout with Tyson Fury.

While we are yet to have official confirmation for the fight, the general narrative coming out of both camps is that the deal is done and dusted.

It promises to be one of the biggest fights in the history of heavyweight boxing with fans finally getting what they have been asking for for years.

Unfortunately, it looks as though the first fight will have to take place on foreign shores, with current coronavirus restrictions all but ruling the UK out.

Despite the few hitches with the venue choice, both fighters have been in full flight in training, working towards what will be the biggest fight of their respective careers.

Joshua is perhaps in the better place going into the summer, having fought far more recently than Fury.

Joshua was able to tune himself up with a bout against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in London late last year.

It proved to be a straightforward clash for AJ who was even taking the mickey out of his opponent mid-fight.

Speaking in a clip with JD Sports YouTube channel, AJ pinpointed a comedic moment from the fight.

“Did you see what I said there? Rewind it. I said, ‘Don’t do it to me.’ Then I called him a p***y!”

It went largely unnoticed at the time, but AJ made a sure to point it out.

He later explained that he was also ready for Pulev's belligerent psychological tactics at the weigh-in.

“You don’t know much about Pulev, so I went back and I watched his weigh-in with Wladimir Klitschko.

“He was trying to do the same tactics from the weigh-in. In their fight, you could see he was trying to be the dominant player in the ring as well. So he’s got that element to him.

“Where you don’t know much about him – not many interviews, speaks a different language, lives in a different country.

“You’re you gonna know, you have to do your research. It was nice to see and for him to come game, because it made it a good fight.”

