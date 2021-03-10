Rangers exclusive: Club hoping Jurgen Klopp situation does not get any worse

Rangers are hoping they can take Jurgen Klopp's commitment to the cause at Liverpool at face value, according to sources close to GIVEMESPORT.

While the Anfield chief has ruled out a move to take over the German national team, he is understood to be under consideration for the role and may be prepared to leave Merseyside if he isn't given assurances that he will be backed for a summer rebuild.

Should that happen, Gerrard would be the fallen Premier League champions' first-choice target and the current situation is believed to be making some behind the scenes at Ibrox somewhat edgy at the moment.

For now, the recently-crowned Scottish champions are hoping Klopp's view does not change and that no approach will be made as they look to build on what has been a famous campaign in the club's history.

Gerrard has publically distanced himself from taking over at Anfield at this stage in his career but, as Frank Lampard found out when Chelsea made overtures in 2019, it would surely be difficult to reject such a big move were they to come calling.

Both managers are under contract until 2024 and the idea of the former England captain moving back across the border at that point has previously been mooted, though that was before Liverpool's title defence collapsed.

There are, of course, mitigating factors considering the injury crisis Klopp has had to deal with but some of his comments (via The Times) have suggested there will be no major overhaul this summer, which could be a sticking point.

As things stand, figures within the Rangers camp are hoping the situation at Liverpool does not get any worse.

