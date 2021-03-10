Bobby Lashley recently spoke to The Wrap about last year's storyline involving him and Lana. The All Mighty talked about the effect this had on his career.

Since returning to the WWE the night after WrestleMania 34 on the April 9 episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley has been involved in several storylines.

However during his first run with the company, the current WWE Champion was also in some interesting scenarios - including representing Donald Trump in a hair v hair match against Umaga - who was wrestling on behalf of Vince McMahon. The All Mighty won the match and this led to McMahon having his head shaved by Trump.

Speaking about the differences in storylines in his career in the WWE to date, Lashley said:

"One thing that I’ve never been able to do [in WWE] is just relax. And I think a lot of those storylines I did at the beginning was to really make me chill out and relax. This is a different day and age."

The WWE Champion is currently in his first reign with the title, but before this, he was involved in a storyline with Lana, in which they were a "married couple" and she would cause him to lose matches by distracting him.

The reaction to this pairing being on screen together got some negative reviews. The All Mighty spoke about how he felt about this:

"It’s like, ‘Here, let’s throw in some storylines over here to make him feel completely uncomfortable and to be able to relax and then be able to come into something.’ And when I say that, I say that because a lot of the people looking at it got p***** off about it.

"But then when I sat back and I actually realized, because I had a talk with Vince, and he told me, ‘Man, I want you to just go out there and have fun.’ And that was one thing that you have to do.

"A lot of times when you tell somebody to go out there and have fun, that’s not going to resonate, that’s not going to sink in. Then you have a bunch of us just beating people up even more. But to be able to loosen up, this is entertainment. We’re fighting, but it’s entertainment."

His current storyline with The Hurt Business has propelled his career to new heights. Lashley looks like he's having fun after aligning himself with MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

