Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton outlines key area that Hoops need to improve upon

Queens Park Rangers backed up their recent victory over Bristol City last night by securing a 1-0 win in their clash with Wycombe Wanderers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Following a quiet start to the game, the Hoops took the lead in the 23rd minute as Chris Willock sauntered past two Wycombe players before firing over a cross which was converted by Ilias Chair.

QPR went close to doubling their advantage after the break as Chair's effort was denied by the woodwork.

Despite late opportunities for Willock and Lyndon Dykes, the Hoops were not made to pay for spurning their chances by Wycombe as they held on to secure all three points.

As a result of this victory, QPR moved up to 12th in the Championship standings as they took full advantage of their game in hand.

Although manager Mark Warburton was pleased that his side were able to keep a clean sheet, he admitted that his players need to be more clinical in front of goal.

Speaking to West London Sport after the club's clash with the Chairboys, the QPR boss said: "We closed it out but we've got to be more clinical.

"We got the goal and played some good football, but we've got to be more clinical in that final third.

"The second goal would have changed the dynamic of the game so much.

"But having not got that second goal, we stood up and got another clean sheet."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that QPR have only managed to score 35 goals in 34 league games this season, it is hardly a surprise that Warburton wants his players to improve their finishing in the coming weeks.

Barring a dramatic upturn in form, the Hoops will be playing in the Championship once again next season.

Therefore, in order to have the best chance of challenging for promotion during the 2021/22 campaign, QPR may need to add to their attacking options this summer.

By drafting in an individual who has a proven track-record of scoring on a regular basis in the second-tier, the Hoops may be able to improve their consistency in front of goal.

News Now - Sport News