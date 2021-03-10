Watford news: Hornets eyeing up summer swoop for out-of-contract midfielder

Watford will be looking to extend their winning run in the Championship to three games this weekend when they travel to Wales to face Cardiff City.

Last Saturday's victory over Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road allowed the Hornets to leapfrog Brentford in the second tier.

Currently occupying second place in the Championship standings, Watford could move three points clear of their promotion rivals on Saturday if they beat a re-invigorated Cardiff side.

Whilst manager Xisco Munoz will be focused on securing promotion to the Premier League in the coming months, he could also be making plans for the summer transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to FootballLeagueWorld, the Hornets are thought to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach.

With his current deal at Hillsborough set to expire following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, the 28-year-old has yet to agree fresh terms with the Owls who are currently facing an almighty battle to avoid relegation to League One.

If Watford are indeed eyeing up a swoop for Reach, they may need to fend off interest from Cardiff who are also considering a move.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be an intriguing move to make as despite Reach being an incredibly versatile player, he has yet to feature in the Premier League and thus there is no guarantee that he will be able to perform at this level.

Having lined up on the wing, in central attacking midfield and as a full-back this season, the former Middlesbrough man could be used as a utility player by Watford if they do opt to sign him.

However, when you consider that Reach has only managed to provide five direct goal contributions in 32 Championship appearances for Wednesday during the current campaign, he may struggle to get into the Hornets' side ahead of Ken Sema and Ismaila Sarr.

Therefore, unless Watford fail to secure promotion to the Premier League in May, they may find it beneficial to sign a player who is capable of delivering the goods in the top-flight instead of taking a punt on Reach.

