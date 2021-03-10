Proper No. Twelve, proper Irish whiskey, from a proper Irishman… and a Mexican Beverage company.

There is no hiding it, Conor McGregor is a bit of a mastermind when it comes to business and making money.

The days of “60 G’s baby” seem to be a distant memory with the Irishman’s current net worth rumoured to be around $120 million.

McGregor has been building his own brand for years now and has been doing so long before the introduction of his own whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

Endorsements

Throughout his illustrious UFC career and being the MMA giant’s main man, McGregor was able to gain himself huge endorsements and partnerships with the likes of Monster Energy and Reebok, he was even the cover star of EA’s UFC 2 and 3.

One thing you also have to respect, is that throughout these endorsements, McGregor didn’t change his persona in any way, he is able to sell by just being himself.

However, Conor’s venture into the liquor business has been received with mixed reviews.

Whiskey Reviews

Like most new products, some love it, whilst others turn their noses up at it, which is displayed by the various online reviews of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

‘Flaviar.com’ gives the whiskey an average rating of 7.2/10, whilst ‘malt-review.com’ score it a 2/10.

Despite this mixed bag of reviews, the whiskey made over $1 billion by the end of 2019 in the US alone.

The key shareholder and new principal owners seem to believe that the whiskey brand is still yet to achieve its full potential.

McGregor Bought Out

Of course, McGregor needed a hand when launching his whiskey brand and said hand was held out by Mexican beverage company Becle.

Becle, who previously controlled 20% of Proper No. Twelve, is now the sole proprietor of the company after buying out the Irishman’s 51% stake that he held alongside business partner Audie Attar.

At this current time, the company is estimated at a value of £220 million, meaning that McGregor will earn a cool £112 million from the buyout, according to Joe.co.uk, which will consequently double his net worth.

The deal seems to be a win-win for both parties, with Conor gaining more time to focus on his next UFC comeback (if there is to be one) and his next entrepreneurial adventure.

On the other hand, Becle, who are also responsible for popular tequila brand Jose Cuervo, have gained full control of a product that they clearly see as being a project full of potential.

