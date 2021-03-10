West Brom transfer news: One man has enhanced his reputation ahead of summer window

Given the manner of West Bromwich Albion's season, not all too many of those involved are likely to come out with an enhanced reputation.

Indeed, manager Sam Allardyce's record of never having been relegated from the Premier League is looking likely to take a hit, while it's hard to argue that many of their players have covered themselves in glory.

Still, one man who has only really just arrived at The Hawthorns could buck that trend, according to The Athletic.

They suggest that January loan signing Okay Yokuşlu is likely to have suitors at Premier League level this summer after a reasonably successful stint at the club.

Indeed, the Turkish international who joined on a temporary basis from Celta Vigo in the dying embers of the transfer window early last month, has already emerged as a favourite amongst sections of the club's support.

Upon moving to England, he is said to have resisted either the Baggies or his parent club from inserting an option or an obligation to buy and will now likely be in a strong position when it comes to potentially looking for another move this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With the situation looking bleak at the moment, it does seem unlikely the 27-year-old will be sticking around should West Brom fall into the Championship.

Already having established himself as one of Allardyce's best pressers (33.7% of his actions are successful according to FBRef, with only three players to have played over five games boasting a higher percentage) his average of 2.04 tackles won per game is bettered by only Robert Snodgrass.

WhoScored's match data note he made the most tackles out of anyone against Newcastle United and the second-most interceptions (4) in the dramatic win over Brighton. At 6 foot 3, he's certainly proven to be an imposing figure and Allardyce praised his impact as 'fantastic'.

Clearly an impressive defensive midfielder and someone capable of making an impact at this level, Yokuşlu has certainly done his reputation a world of good.

Sadly, it doesn't look as if it'll be enough for West Brom.

