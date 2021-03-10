Journalist Rory Smith believes that Liverpool's market for selling squad players has "collapsed completely."



Speaking on Football Daily, Smith outlined how Liverpool have been able to offload fringe players effectively in the past, but he believes that this is no longer an option for the club.

He said: "Liverpool’s success in the last few years has basically been built on selling players. They’re really good at selling players for premium fees.

"Coutinho is the obvious example, but they got £19m from Bournemouth for Dominic Solanke before Solanke had proven himself in the Championship. He was someone who’d played a handful of games for Liverpool, not really scored, and they got nearly £20m for him.

"And that enabled them to go out into the market and spend the money on van Dijk, on Alisson and have that sustainable model that enabled them to strengthen the squad massively, whilst not breaking the bank.

"The problem that Liverpool have got now is that, not only have they run out of those squad players to sell, there’s not many knocking around, but the market for them has collapsed completely.

"You’re not going to be able to sell Divock Origi for £25m anymore, it’s just not going to happen. The clubs who could buy him do not have that money, and they certainly don’t have that money to take a risk."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Smith's words will be of concern for Liverpool's supporters. The club have endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, falling to eighth in the table, and need to freshen up their playing staff this summer, but it appears that won't be easy.

Since becoming Liverpool's director of football in November 2016, Michael Edwards has built a reputation as being one of the shrewdest operators in the transfer market.

Smith mentions the departure of Solanke to Bournemouth, but that is far from the only piece of business that has demonstrated Edwards' genius in selling squad players.

In the same window that Solanke left, Liverpool also received £12.6m from Leicester for goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Then, last October, the club sold Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £23.4m. The 20-year-old is yet to score for the Blades.

This has formed an important part of the club's transfer strategy, with Edwards then reusing the funds to invest in players that can improve Jurgen Klopp's starting XI - however, deals like this may no longer be possible

The current global crisis seems to be forcing teams to be more cautious with how they spend their money, meaning they are less likely to take risks on unproven talents.

The Reds already look set to lose Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer, with the Dutchman's contract expiring at the end of the season.

Unless Edwards can work his magic once more, Liverpool's fans may have to get used to losing players in a similar manner in the future as well.

