Ferrari were the final team to unveil their 2021 car on Wednesday afternoon to complete the grid ahead of the new season.

The Scuderia are aiming to bounce back from a tough 2020 that saw them finish 6th in the Constructors' Championship with a lack of raw power from their engine the main reason behind their struggles.

A new power unit for 2021 has been designed which they hope will get them back challenging near the sharp end, then, whilst further developmental tweaks have been carried over from 2020.

Indeed, team principal Mattia Binotto has already outlined hopes that the car is going to be quicker in a straight line as well as more aerodynamically efficient.

Quoted by Autosport, he said:

"I think that last year the main issue was the speed on the straights, not only the power but both power and drag.

"We've worked a lot, both on the power unit, and the car aerodynamics, to reduce the drag of the car.

"And based on our simulations today, based on what we can see in terms of power output from the dynos, and the drag of the car from the windtunnel, I think that we recovered quite a lot of speed on the straights.

"So I'm expecting the speed not to be such an issue as it was. We hope to be competitive, but we will know it only when being in Bahrain, because it's always relative to what the others are doing."

In terms of the driver line-up, Charles Leclerc returns for another year after what was an impressive 2020 for him given the circumstances he faced whilst he's joined by Carlos Sainz, formerly of McLaren, who replaces Sebastian Vettel.

The pair are both hugely ambitious and have the potential to become world champions in the sport in the future, so they'll naturally be hoping the Prancing Horse is going to be showing signs of recovery ahead of the sweeping regulation changes for 2022.

Obviously, the new Ferrari is red but has a two-tone nature to its livery this season with burgundy included whilst there are also a few flashes of green too, though whether that particular touch works is up for debate.

The final car for the 2021 grid has arrived, though, and now all eyes turn to testing at the end of the week.

