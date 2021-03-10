West Ham: Youssef En-Nesyri vindicates David Moyes

Since returning to West Ham in December 2019, David Moyes has hardly put a foot wrong.

In the last 15 months, the 57-year-old has steered the Hammers away from relegation and into a battle for a Champions League place.

One of his great successes during his second tenure at the London Stadium has been his work in the transfer market. Over the last three transfer windows, the club have brought in Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson and Jesse Lingard, who have all made a huge impact on the starting XI.

Following the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January, Moyes was also interested in adding Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri to his squad. But eventually no deal was struck with the Spanish side, who reportedly valued him at £35m.

However, based on En-Nesyri's latest showing, he would've been yet another example of a Moyes transfer masterstroke if West Ham had managed to land the forward in the winter window.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

En-Nesyri was in sparkling form in the Champions League on Tuesday, almost taking Sevilla's tie with Borussia Dortmund into extra-time.

Trailing 3-2 from the first leg, Sevilla fell 2-0 behind on the night thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. It looked as though they were going to exit the competition with a whimper, but En-Nesyri refused to be outdone by his Norwegian counterpart.

He scored twice in the closing stages of the match, whilst also registering two key passes as Sevilla threatened to pull off a remarkable comeback. This earned him a match rating of 8.02 - comfortably higher than any other player on his team.

This was not a one-off standout performance either. The 23-year-old also scored two La Liga hat-tricks in January against Real Sociedad and Cadiz. He now has 19 goals to his name this season, and seems to be getting better and better.

With this in mind, it is no surprise that West Ham could reportedly return for him in the summer as they look to boost their attacking options for 2021/22.

After all, Moyes clearly has a nose for a good player and En-Nesyri's kicking up the right kind of stink.

