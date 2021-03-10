The top 5 moments of Nikita Parris’ career so far

As she celebrates her 27th birthday today, Nikita Parris has already enjoyed a stellar career to date.

With a string of individual and team accolades to her name, here are the top five defining moments of her time as a professional so far.

Breakout 2014 season with Everton

Parris made her first-team debut for Everton in May 2010, aged just 16 at the time. She would regularly feature for the Merseyside club in years to come but found her true goal-scoring prowess during the 2014 season.

Everton had a dismal year, going winless and succumbing to relegation, but Parris was a shining light during the campaign. Her 11 goals in 19 games saw her named in the WSL Team of the Year, and helped garner interest from several clubs, including Manchester City.

First Women’s Super League title with Man City

After a successful loan spell during the 2015 season, Parris signed for City permanently from Everton in January 2016.

Though she scored just once in 16 appearances, Parris was still an integral part of City’s first and only Women’s Super League title, netting the winner against Sunderland and featuring in every game.

Parris also helped City win the League Cup that same season, as the Manchester club beat Birmingham City 1-0 at the Academy Stadium.

WSL scoring record

Despite struggling for goals throughout the 2016 season, Parris quickly became the most prolific forward in the league thereafter.

She scored 11 goals during the 2017/18 campaign, which was followed by 19 in as many games the next season, as Parris broke all kinds of scoring records, and won the Football Writers Association's Footballer of the Year award.

On 4th November 2018, she became the WSL’s all-time top goalscorer after netting a brace against Liverpool. This took the then 24-year-old to 37 goals and ahead of former Chelsea striker Eni Aluko’s tally.

By the time Parris left England for France in 2019, she led the all-time scoring charts and the all-time goal contributions chart, having scored 49 times and registering 25 assists.

FIFA World Cup 2019

Ahead of the World Cup in 2019, Parris finished as England’s top scorer in qualifying with six goals.

This form also translated to the tournament, where Parris scored her first World Cup goal in England’s 2-1 win against Scotland and was named player of the match.

The Scotland game also showcased Parris’ flair in full effect, with the winger terrorising Scotland’s left-hand side –– as a clip of Parris’ nutmeg on Nicola Docherty would end up going viral soon after.

While Parris failed to score for the rest of the competition, it became clear that she had truly announced herself on the grandest stage –– evolving from a successful domestic forward into a global superstar.

Signing for Lyon

In June 2019, Lyon confirmed they had signed Parris on a three-year deal. Following in the footsteps of other English players such as Lucy Bronze, Parris’ move to the five-time defending European champions was a nod to her world-class ability and a chance for the winger to add to her extensive domestic silverware.

And add to that silverware she has done, as Lyon defeated Wolfsburg in the final of the Women’s Champions League. Though Parris was absent from the final through suspension, her four goals in six European matches was crucial to the team’s success.

Ultimately, 19 goals in just 28 appearances in all competitions, is a great return for a player still adapting to life in France, and it seems inevitable that Parris will continue to add more goals, more assists and more silverware in the near future.

