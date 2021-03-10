Boxing fans are being made to wait for the confirmation of what promises to be the biggest fight of a generation.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been circling each other for years but now it seems we are finally on the brink of a fight.

The pair are already trading verbal blows and giving an above the average number of updates on their training regimes.

Their promoters are saying all the right things, confirming that talks are going well and feeding just enough information to the public to keep them wanting more.

Yet, despite the positivity emanating from all corners involved, we are still awaiting a signed fight contract.

For heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, the constant delays have become loathsome with the British star admitting he is baffled that the fight is yet to be made.

In an interview with The Sun, Whyte pulled no punches.

“I need to focus on my own fight and get my own win before I start screaming and shouting about anyone else but I really don’t know what to make of it," he said.

“I don’t know what is going on, I cannot understand how such a big fight is so hard to make.

“It does not make sense to me, what could be taking so long?

“There is a lot of nonsense that goes on in boxing, often fans and even reporters don’t get to know about it so it’s hard to understand."

Whyte, meanwhile, is preparing for a fight of his own with Alexander Povetkin later this month.

The fight has already been pushed back twice, most recently due to Povetkin contracting Covid-19, but Whyte is not buying into that narrative.

"He never had Covid,” Whyte said. “He just wanted more time to train or prepare.

“You don’t recover from coronavirus overnight like that, it was some sort of miracle recovery. But this is boxing and I am used to all the games and tricks."

For now, it looks like it's full steam ahead for a fight that represents a crucial juncture in Whyte's career.

Win, and he could be fast-tracked towards a title challenge, lose, and it could all be over.

