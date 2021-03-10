Leeds United are interested in signing Brest midfielder Romain Faivre this summer, as reported by L'Equipe.

The 22-year-old has featured in all 28 of his side's league matches this term, registering eight goal contributions along the way.

The talented playmaker has netted winning goals against Monaco and Bordeaux in 2020/21, highlighting that he is a player who can step up in big moments and very much a rising star in Ligue 1.

Valued at £17m, Faivre has caught the eye of a number of clubs from across Europe.

Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly keen on bringing Faivre to Elland Road, whilst Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also tracking the youngster's progress.

With Leeds sat nine points above the bottom three, it seems that attentions can turn to how they may be able to bolster their squad in the off-season.

Bringing in Faivre appears to be a possibility as the transfer window draws nearer.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Those who do not watch Ligue 1 regularly may not know a great deal about Faivre. However, his performances this season have meant that he is unlikely to go under the radar for much longer.

Looking ahead to what he could offer Leeds, Faivre has received an average game rating of 7.21 this season - higher than any of his teammates.

This illustrates the high standard that he has maintained throughout the campaign.

Yet there is one particular statistic which stands out even more. Faivre has completed a whopping 73 successful dribbles this season. To put that in perspective, that is 27 more than Leeds' current top dribbler Raphinha has managed in 2020/21, including his final games at Rennes.

Raphinha has had an excellent start to life in England, recording 10 top-flight goal contributions already at Leeds.

Faivre's dribbling prowess suggests that he could be an even bigger problem for defenders to deal with in the Premier League.

Bielsa's team have not been afraid to express themselves, taking the game to the opposition at every opportunity this season. Faivre's willingness to run at defenders indicates that he could fit in perfectly at the club.

