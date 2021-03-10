West Ham reportedly reach internal agreement, could be best for all parties - Opinion

West Ham captain Mark Noble has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, keeping him in East London for the 2021/22 season, as reported by Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old came through the team's academy, and made his senior debut in 2004. He has since gone on to make 520 appearances for the Hammers.

However, his game time has been limited this season as he has started just three top-flight matches. Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have cemented their places as David Moyes' preferred midfield pairing, leaving Noble to watch on from the sidelines.

With Noble's contract set to end this summer, it appeared that he may leave his childhood club at the end of the campaign.

Yet Noble seems content with his bit-part role in recent months, and is said to remain a positive influence behind the scenes, allowing the side's younger players to come through and flourish in the first-team.

His attitude has convinced the club's hierarchy that he deserves another year as part of the playing squad.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Whilst Noble may not be able to impact games as regularly as he did in previous years, the experienced midfielder is still an important member of the West Ham side. Keeping him is a good move for all parties involved.

Many players would have sulked or looked to engineer a move elsewhere if they were in Noble's position this season. Instead, he has responded admirably, waiting patiently for his chances and trying to make the most of his restricted playing time.

It is clear that he is still very passionate about the club, and is happy to put the team's cause ahead of his own.

Looking ahead to next season, West Ham may find themselves in Europe, which will mean a sizeable increase in the number of games that they play.

Moyes will have to rotate to keep his squad fresh. As a result, fringe players will be given more opportunities, and Noble could be asked to step up and feature in more matches.

He has proved over the years that he can take his chances, and is someone who can be trusted to always give everything on the pitch. He is just the type of player who Moyes will want to help navigate the side through a congested fixture list.

