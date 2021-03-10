Is Arsenal target Ibrahima Konate the right signing for Arteta? - The Verdict

Mikel Arteta targets RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate for Arsenal’s summer rebuild, the Evening Standard reports.

With the club languishing in tenth in the Premier League and ten points from Champions League football, it’s been yet another underwhelming season for the North London side.

Ahead of next season, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club are putting their transfer plans together.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are tracking RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old central defender is valued at £31.5m and has made 14 appearances for the German side across the Bundesliga and the Champions League so far this season.

The North London side recently parted ways with Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the January transfer window. Furthermore, David Luiz is set to be out of contract this summer and could potentially leave.

This leaves Gabriel, Callum Chambers, Rob Holding, and Pablo Mari at the club, with William Saliba also set to return from his loan move to Nice.

Given the abundance of centre backs that Arsenal have available, would purchasing a 21-year-old Konate be a good signing for the Gunners?

GIVEMESPORT’s writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole answer that question…

Tom Kelly

“Although Arsenal are in desperate need of a central defender, I don’t think Konate is the man that will solve Arteta’s issues.

“In recent performances, the 21-year-old hasn’t demonstrated that he’s capable of making the leap from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, and ultimately being Arsenal’s go-to centre back.

“So far this season, Konate has struggled to perform which has resulted in WhoScored awarding him an average rating of 6.44. To put this into comparison, David Luiz has provided a 6.47 rating.

“Therefore, considering the French defender is valued at over £30m, this probably wouldn’t be a wise investment from the Gunners."

Sam Brookes

"It is understandable that Arsenal fans may have reservations about signing Konate. The 21-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems in the last two seasons which have severely impacted on his game time.

"However, he showed in 2018/19 what he is capable of. RB Leipzig conceded just 29 league goals that season – the fewest in the division – with Konate a mainstay at the heart of their defence.

He also has invaluable Champions League experience under his belt, having featured eight times in the competition over the last two campaigns.

"The Gunners have tried several defensive combinations this season, with Gabriel, David Luiz, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari all being given opportunities. None of them have cemented their long-term place in the side, though.

"Arsenal need to strengthen in this area this summer, and Konate has already shown in his fledgling career that he would be an upgrade on what Mikel Arteta currently has at his disposal."

Josh Cole

"Whilst it is imperative that Arsenal strengthen their options at centre-back this summer, signing Konate would be somewhat of a risk by Arteta.

"Despite producing stand-out displays earlier this season against SC Freiburg and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga which saw him record WhoScored ratings of 7.57 and 6.91 respectively, the defender struggled considerably in Leipzig's clashes with Manchester United in the Champions League as the German side conceded seven goals in two matches.

"With there being no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Premier League is famed for, Konate may fail to overtake the likes of Rob Holding and Gabriel in the pecking order at the Emirates.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Konate has missed 13 games in all competitions during the current campaign due to injury, his fitness issues could hinder Arsenal if they do opt to sign him as they need a centre-back who they can rely upon in order to launch a top-four push next season."

Jonathan Gorrie

"If Arsenal can get themselves into a position to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer, it could have a transformative effect on their standing.

"Widely regarded as one of the best young central defenders in the game at the moment, the Frenchman's pace in the backline could help Mikel Arterta deploy a much higher line in his attempts to restore former glories at the Emirates. Basically, everything William Saliba might have been had things worked out for him in North London this season.

"Still, it's hard to see exactly how Arsenal could tempt him. Should the 21-year-old become available, there will likely be a number of top sides chasing his signature given his previous links to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea and it's not exactly clear what the Gunners could offer other top teams can't improve on. Would Konate really want to drop into the Europa League?

"If they pull this off, it could be a huge boost ahead of next season."

