There was so much excitement when Liverpool signed Thiago from Bayern last summer.

The Spanish midfielder arrived in Merseyside with a lofty reputation.

He had just been paramount for a Bayern side that had won virtually everything there was to win.

Even Wayne Rooney, who played for both Everton and United, recognised what a brilliant player Liverpool were getting.

"If Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it is done [the title]," he told talkSPORT. “That is a better signing than Messi going to Man City.”

However, Thiago has underwhelmed.

He suffered an injury against Everton in just his second start for the club.

The 29-year-old returned to action in December but Liverpool have won just five of the 15 games he has featured in.

He has only been at the club for six months but, if reports are to believed, he won't be a Liverpool player much longer.

That's because Spanish outlet El Gol Digital are claiming that Barcelona are targeting a move for Thiago.

Joan Laporta was won back the presidency earlier this week and he will pursue the La Masia graduate in a few months.

It is also claimed that Thiago wants the transfer to take place and there won't be much problems completing a deal.

Thiago made 101 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times, before leaving for Bayern in 2013.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

This would be a massive shock should the deal take place.

Thiago has only been at Liverpool for a few months and, admittedly, he hasn't lived up to expectations.

But I can't see both Liverpool giving up on him already. He's too talented too simply let go.

I don't know what's going on behind the scenes, but I also don't see Thiago wanting to leave so soon after joining Liverpool.

If he does want to leave then Liverpool will demand a huge sum for him. He's valued at £43.2m by Transfermarkt and you would think it would take around that fee to prise him away from Anfield.

Barcelona's financial struggles have been well documented. Would they be able to afford him? Again, I'm not so sure.

