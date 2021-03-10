West Ham transfer news: No offers with huge exit demand set

One of the stories of the Premier League season has been the redemption of David Moyes as West Ham United manager.

While the decision to turn to him again was initially mocked and criticised, the Scotsman's stock is rising high once again, built off the back of a well-functioning Hammers side. Indeed, with so many of their players impressing this season, this could be a year to remember for supporters.

Praising one of his key stars recently, Moyes hinted he values Decan Rice at over £100m at the moment and reports from The Athletic suggest the club are committed to that.

They claim that those behind the scenes in East London are confident that such a lofty price tag would deter any potential suitors as they attempt to keep the England international long-term.

Strongly linked with Chelsea, the 22-year-old isn't thought to have been the subject of offers despite his rise to fame and the same publication has previously claimed he is happy under Moyes.

West Ham actually selling him is described as 'unlikely' in the report and it's also claimed they have no intention of selling him for anything below what would be a world-record for a defensive midfielder.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

After so many problems at West Ham over the years, this must be so promising to hear from a fan perspective.

Rather than having just one good season, the fact they are recruiting better after unearthing gems such as Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal and genuinely looking to keep Rice long-term speaks to a club on the up.

Rather than chasing dreams - something David Gold had admitted he did when spending vast sums of money under Manuel Pellegrini - they appear to be focusing on making what they currently have better.

Indeed, Moyes himself admitted he DID have money to spend in January but was conscious about the idea of wasting cash. That kind of thinking hasn't always been wholly apparent in how West Ham operate, so it's another indication that things are changing for the better.

With Mark Noble leaving at the end of next season, this looks like a new dawn for the club.

