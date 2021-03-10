Sheffield Wednesday news: Winger attracting serious interest ahead of summer transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to halt a run of six consecutive league defeats this weekend when they host in-form Norwich City at Hillsborough.

The Owls faltered yet again in their battle to avoid relegation last Saturday as goals from Michael Olise, Andy Yiadom and Lucas Joao sealed a 3-0 victory for Reading over Darren Moore's side.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, Wednesday could close the gap between them and fellow strugglers Birmingham City to four points by securing a much-needed win in their clash with Norwich.

However, when you consider that the Canaries have emerged victorious in each of their last seven league games and are leading the way in the second tier, the Owls could well be in for a tough afternoon on Saturday.

Whilst Moore will be focused on doing all that he can to retain Wednesday's Championship status in the coming months, he may be forced to wave goodbye to one of his players this summer if recent reports are correct.

According to The Telegraph (as cited by ExaminerLive), Owls winger Kadeem Harris is attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Reading and Watford ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

With his current deal at Wednesday set to expire in June, the 27-year-old has yet to agree to fresh terms and thus will be allowed to leave on a free transfer following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite making 30 appearances for Wednesday in the Championship this season, Harris has struggled considerably in-front of goal as he has only been able to find the back of the net on three occasions.

Whilst the winger could potentially thrive in a lower division if the Owls do indeed suffer relegation to League One, they will surely have to cut their cloth accordingly in the event of relegation.

Therefore, regardless of what league Wednesday find themselves in next season, it doesn't appear as if he is likely to play a part.

For Harris' sake, a fresh start at a new club may give him the chance to revitalise his career following a relatively underwhelming campaign at Hillsborough.

