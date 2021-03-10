VAR has been nothing short of a joke this season.

We've seen goals being disallowed for sleeves being inches offside, while we sit and watch officials draw lines over our television screens.

We've seen wrong decisions being made only for them to change the rules days later after realising their errors.

Sometimes, the easiest way is just to take matters into your own hands and ask questions about VAR later.

That's what Phil Foden attempted to do during Manchester City's clash against Southampton.

Kevin De Bruyne had put the home side ahead before James Ward-Prowse's penalty made it 1-1.

But City should have had a penalty of their own just minutes later.

Foden stole the ball off Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and looked certain to tap the ball home. McCarthy caught Foden with a challenge and the City midfielder desperately tried to stay on his feet to score. He stumbled and wasn't able to roll the ball into an empty net.

Referee Jon Moss allowed play to continue but VAR should surely look at the incident and award a spot-kick.

But no.

Despite looking at the replays, they decided it WASN'T a penalty. Somehow.

It was a shocking decision but not one that City were left to rue.

Shortly afterwards, they took a 2-1 lead thanks to a terrific strike from Riyad Mahrez from 20 yards.

Then, just before half-time, Ilkay Gundogan got back amongst the goals to make it 3-1.

Moss and the VAR will be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

