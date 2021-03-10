Rangers news: Steven Davis confident of new contract

After winning their first Scottish Premiership in ten years, there is a chance for Rangers to build for a new era at the summit of the domestic game.

With bitter rivals Celtic facing a major overhaul this summer, Steven Gerrard's side look well-placed to end their long-term dominance for at least for the foreseeable future amid the problems Celtic are facing, as well as Rangers' unbeaten campaign so far.

According to the BBC, one of their veterans could yet play more of a part.

They relay comments from an interview with Steven Davis during which he talked openly about his willingness to extend his second-stint at Ibrox.

The 36-year-old is out of contract this summer but has played an integral role during their best season in recent memory, averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions over his twenty-nine league appearances according to WhoScored.

Football Insider recently claimed Rangers had put all contract discussions on hold as they focused on their attempts to win the league but Davis has suggested he's relaxed about his situation.

"I'm sure we'll sort something out. I don't envisage it being a problem," he said.

"I've a very open relationship with the manager and the club. After the season we've had I certainly want more of it."

"We are very comfortable with the situation we are in."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While there may be a temptation to end his love affair with Rangers on a high after winning his fourth league title as he closes in on forty, Davis isn't just a legendary figure trotted out when things are going well.

His averages for tackles per game are bettered by only four players while only two players make more interceptions over the same period, so he's clearly making a significant impact in midfield.

In fact, only Connor Goldson averages more passes a game than Davis (73.1), highlighting just what an important figure he is in Gerrard's team.

Given the emotional connection he has to the club and what a crucial figure he remains, this looks far from the end of Steven Davis and Rangers.

