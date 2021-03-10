Jose Mourinho believes Spurs' front three is unmatched across Europe, with Gareth Bale receiving a more prominent role in the side.

Following his return to British shores, the Real Madrid loanee had a fairly quiet start to life at Tottenham and was mainly restricted to a fringe role in the squad.

The 31-year-old forward didn’t play a full 90 minutes until the club’s FA Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers in January. However, things have quickly changed.

According to Football Insider, a Spurs source has revealed that the Welsh international is set to feature in “virtually every game” between now and the end of the season.

Within recent weeks, it appears that Bale has re-acclimatised to the Premier League, as he has provided nine goal contributions in his last six outings.

The source also said that Bale has emerged as a “world-beater” that Spurs are finally ready to unleash.

Jose Mourinho plans to continue using Bale in a front three alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, which the manager believes is unrivalled across Europe.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

It’s safe to say that Tottenham fans will be licking their lips at the thought of Bale, Kane and Son lining up against the rest of the Premier League.

Now settled back into life in North London, the forward has started to demonstrate what he’s capable of alongside Tottenham’s star men.

His performance against West Ham was a true indicator of how he could positively affect a game, as he managed to record an assist during his second-half display.

In the Premier League, Bale started for the first time alongside Kane and Son against Burnley, where Spurs ran out as 4-0 winners. Including their victory over Sean Dyche’s side, the triplet have a combined 14 goal contributions in their last three games.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

This lethal form provides a solid argument to Mourinho’s claim that their front three is unmatched across Europe.

That said, Bayern Munich can boast the likes of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman either side of Robert Lewandowski, while PSG have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to flank any of their strike options.

Liverpool probably the boast the most established front three in the world right now. However, their relentless goal-scoring has dropped off recently - as a collective they've scored just two top-flight goals since the start of February.

Nevertheless, given more time to gel, there's no reason Spurs' front three can’t emerge as the most devastating on the continent.

News Now - Sport News