Man Utd transfer news: Growing hopes Boca Juniors could swoop for Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has had a career most would envy.

A serial trophy winner, the 34-year-old is Paris Saint-Germain's record goalscorer, has lifted the Copa America with Uruguay and is now proving himself in the Premier League with Manchester United.

However, according to The Sun, there is another dream of his yet to be realised.

Discussing recent links with a move to Boca Juniors, South American football expert Tim Vickery has revealed Cavani has always had the ambition of playing for the Buenos Aries giants after watching them as a youngster and there are hopes in Argentina that it will soon come to fruition.

"Argentine football plays big in its much smaller neighbour," he wrote.

"And Cavani grew up watching a fellow Uruguayan, Sergio Martinez, bang in the goals for Boca during the mid 1990s.

"He always had the ambition to pull on the famous blue and yellow shirt - and there are hopes in Argentina that he could be just a few months away from crossing that one off the list."

The same publication did claim yesterday that Cavani had grown frustrated at Old Trafford after not being given any assurances he will continue to play a part should the club sign a new forward this summer, despite the fact he could theoretically have his one-year deal extended by another 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The lure of returning to South America and playing for one of the most iconic clubs would be an attractive pull, especially given the connection Cavani reportedly has with Boca.

In the article, Vickery relays suggestions from the Argentine press that the veteran marksman would be willing to earn as much as he does at United in one year over three years with Boca, so there does appear to be a desire to join them.

Still, United should do all they can to keep him.

While clearly not a long-term option at this stage of his career, this is still a man who has scored 256 goals across Europe's top five leagues over the course of his storied journey, and someone who has bagged two game-winning goals in United colours already this season.

That kind of nous and expertise won't come cheaply, so trying to keep him for at least another season while Mason Greenwood continues to develop would be a smart move.

