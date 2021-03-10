Barcelona faced PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening knowing they needed a miracle to make the quarter-finals.

The two sides met three weeks ago at Camp Nou, with Kylian Mbappe putting on a masterclass.

The French forward netted a brilliant hat-trick as PSG emerged 4-1 winners.

Barca started well in France, with Sergino Dest hitting the crossbar and Lionel Messi coming within inches of tapping home.

However, it was PSG who took the lead and in controversial circumstances.

A ball was swung in from the left and Mauro Icardi went down inside the box under contact from Clement Lenglet.

Nothing was given at the time but replays showed that the Frenchman had accidentally trod on his opponent's foot.

VAR was consulted and, despite Icardi having no chance of getting the ball, referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

Kylian Mbappe then made no mistake as he gave his side the lead.

Barcelona then restored parity on the evening and it came through the boot of their magician, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine scored one of the best goals of his career as his fierce strike from 30 yards found the top corner.

What. A. Goal. Absolutely majestic from Messi.

Messi proved he was human just before half-time, however.

Barca were given a penalty of their own when Layvin Kurzawa felled Antoine Griezmann in the box.

The 33-year-old does not have an amazing record from the spot but he stepped up to try and put his side ahead on the evening.

But his effort was poor and Keylor Navas was equal to it as he pushed the ball onto the bar and away from safety.

The half finished 1-1, meaning Barcelona needed to score at least three goals in the second half to have any chance of going through.

